PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,796,000 after purchasing an additional 70,533 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,111,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,788,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,205,000 after acquiring an additional 406,045 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,225,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,916,000 after acquiring an additional 32,462 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 221,157 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.71.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $113.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

