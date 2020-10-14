Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

Get Polarityte alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.88.

NASDAQ:PTE opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Polarityte has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,152.56% and a negative return on equity of 179.96%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Polarityte will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polarityte in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 408.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 31,022 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Polarityte during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Polarityte during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Polarityte by 200.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 54,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polarityte (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.