Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Hits New 1-Year High at $355.72

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $355.72 and last traded at $354.51, with a volume of 201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $351.99.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Get Pool alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $82,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,240 shares in the company, valued at $37,394,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total transaction of $3,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,800,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,793 shares of company stock worth $18,396,927. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at $64,212,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 140.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,227,000 after buying an additional 180,809 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $45,517,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,428,000 after buying an additional 152,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 59.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 327,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,910,000 after buying an additional 121,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.