Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

PBPB stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Potbelly will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $27,483.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,722.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $36,470.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,231 shares in the company, valued at $698,666.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,382 shares of company stock worth $137,169 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 222.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Potbelly by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

