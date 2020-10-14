Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) was down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 1,899,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,520,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Precigen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $854.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares bought 6,758,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,398,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,374,520.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $44,234.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,232.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,354 shares of company stock valued at $140,187 over the last 90 days. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Precigen by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Precigen by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

