Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $0.90 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.06.

Shares of PDS opened at $0.74 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $203.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $136.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,728,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 70.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 617,037 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 7.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 619,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 40,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

