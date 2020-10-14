Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of PRTH stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Priority Technology has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $202.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Priority Technology will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Passilla bought 19,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $48,806.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $65,160.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,231,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,980,653.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 39,458 shares of company stock worth $98,011 and sold 86,711 shares worth $214,350. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Priority Technology stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 829.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,153 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Priority Technology worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

