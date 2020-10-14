Prometeus 1-Day Volume Tops $1.15 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Prometeus token can currently be bought for about $2.90 or 0.00025404 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. Prometeus has a total market cap of $19.90 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00269844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00096602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00037535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.00 or 0.01482325 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00151584 BTC.

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,870,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

