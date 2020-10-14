Prometeus Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.90 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $19.90 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus token can now be purchased for $2.90 or 0.00025404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00269844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00096602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00037535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.00 or 0.01482325 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00151584 BTC.

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,870,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

Prometeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

