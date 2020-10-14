ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Up 6.1%

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)’s share price shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.40 and last traded at $102.41. 2,959,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 3,500,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLD. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 17.6% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

