Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $33.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Purple Innovation traded as high as $30.78 and last traded at $30.36, with a volume of 7805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

In other news, COO John A. Legg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $320,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,980 shares in the company, valued at $384,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 51,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $1,225,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,465.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 185.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,582 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $16,377,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $14,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 5,890.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 596,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $2,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

