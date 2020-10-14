Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $33.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Purple Innovation traded as high as $30.78 and last traded at $30.36, with a volume of 7805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

In other news, COO John A. Legg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $320,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,980 shares in the company, valued at $384,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 51,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $1,225,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,465.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 185.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,582 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $16,377,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $14,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 5,890.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 596,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $2,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

