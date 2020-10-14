QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. QCR reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.81 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QCR in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QCR from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of QCRH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.10. 301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,354. The firm has a market cap of $464.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. QCR has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QCR by 54.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in QCR by 22.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QCR by 74.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in QCR by 47.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.