QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QTS Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is an owner, developer and operator of carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data centers. QTS’s data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers. The Company refers to its spectrum of core data center products as its 3Cs which consists of Custom Data Center, Colocation and Cloud and Managed Services. QTS Realty Trust Inc. is headquartered in Kansas, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QTS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.80.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.83 and a beta of 0.48. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day moving average is $64.29.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 16,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $1,161,792.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $790,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,026.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,937. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,614,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1,245.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after buying an additional 362,633 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8,820.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 390,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,041,000 after buying an additional 386,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2,259.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 126,513 shares during the period.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

