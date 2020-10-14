QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.1% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.23. 407,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,261,451. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,233 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.