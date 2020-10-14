QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 190,257 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,501,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 380.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,913,000 after buying an additional 2,221,716 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,773,000 after buying an additional 1,870,075 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $77,798,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,765,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $125,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,233 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,233. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.68. The company had a trading volume of 198,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,261,451. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.21. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $128.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

