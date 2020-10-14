QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,881 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.9% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,233. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, 140166 increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.58.

QCOM stock traded up $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.83. 135,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,261,451. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $128.18. The stock has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

