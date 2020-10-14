RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Stock Price Down 8.9%

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) was down 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 3,469,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,299,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered RA Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on RA Medical Systems to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RA Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.19.

The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 140.19% and a negative net margin of 807.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RA Medical Systems stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 203,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.28% of RA Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

