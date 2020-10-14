RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RBB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $64,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 413,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,305,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 111.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 41,623 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 300.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 100,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

