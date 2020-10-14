Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises 3.5% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,233,000 after purchasing an additional 886,991 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 20,100.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130,650 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.62.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.66. 9,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.21.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

