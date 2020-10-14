Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ: NCLH) in the last few weeks:

10/7/2020 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2020 – Norwegian Cruise Line was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/25/2020 – Norwegian Cruise Line was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Norwegian Cruise Line was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/9/2020 – Norwegian Cruise Line was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 520,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,493,613. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 535.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.