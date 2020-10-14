Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cenovus Energy (CVE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE: CVE) recently:

10/7/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CSFB. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$6.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$7.50.

CVE stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,576. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1 year low of C$2.06 and a 1 year high of C$13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.59) by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.66 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.2161553 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 60,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$388,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 366,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,371,680.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

