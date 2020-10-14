ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading Down 18.3%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) shares dropped 18.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 6,900,768 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,508% from the average daily volume of 429,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

SOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ReneSola in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $145.12 million, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

