ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading Down 18.3%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) shares dropped 18.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 6,900,768 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,508% from the average daily volume of 429,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

SOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ReneSola in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $145.12 million, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

