ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Shares of ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) traded down 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ReNeuron Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

