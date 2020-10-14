Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,858 shares during the period. Repay makes up about 3.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Repay worth $20,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Repay by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 194.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter valued at $959,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Repay from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

In related news, President Shaler Alias sold 156,181 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $3,779,580.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 315,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 54,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,225,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,964 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,297.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,945 shares of company stock valued at $17,314,310. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. 1,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,212. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Repay had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

