Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Repligen worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,294,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Repligen by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,843,000 after purchasing an additional 197,739 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 55,860.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Repligen by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.83. 1,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,944. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 15.48. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $175.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.39 and its 200 day moving average is $131.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.11 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total transaction of $6,721,018.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,300,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total transaction of $768,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,177.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,446 shares of company stock valued at $7,960,099. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGEN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

