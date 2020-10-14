Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

REPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.06.

Replimune Group stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a current ratio of 22.54. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.71 million, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). On average, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $351,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,488 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $135,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

