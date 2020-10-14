Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (HNNMY)

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS: HNNMY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/13/2020 – HENNES & MAURIT/ADR was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

10/5/2020 – HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/2/2020 – HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

10/2/2020 – HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/2/2020 – HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/2/2020 – HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

10/2/2020 – HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

9/25/2020 – HENNES & MAURIT/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

9/18/2020 – HENNES & MAURIT/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/16/2020 – HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/16/2020 – HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

9/16/2020 – HENNES & MAURIT/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/14/2020 – HENNES & MAURIT/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

8/26/2020 – HENNES & MAURIT/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

8/19/2020 – HENNES & MAURIT/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. 59,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,837. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 1.24.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

