Reviewing EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH)

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

EuroDry has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.8% of EuroDry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EuroDry and Norwegian Cruise Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroDry -21.21% -10.57% -3.61% Norwegian Cruise Line -43.46% -4.47% -1.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EuroDry and Norwegian Cruise Line’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroDry $27.24 million 0.34 $20,000.00 ($0.69) -5.87 Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion 0.73 $930.23 million $5.09 3.35

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than EuroDry. EuroDry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norwegian Cruise Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for EuroDry and Norwegian Cruise Line, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroDry 0 0 2 0 3.00 Norwegian Cruise Line 0 0 2 0 3.00

EuroDry presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 116.05%. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.76%. Given EuroDry’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EuroDry is more favorable than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats EuroDry on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye. As of February 20, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor, international travel advisor, and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

