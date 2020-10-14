Revlon (NYSE:REV) Trading Up 8.1%

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s share price shot up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.65. 358,969 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 134,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $341.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Revlon by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 94.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 124.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20,880 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Revlon by 208.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Revlon by 184.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares during the period. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

