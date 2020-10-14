Revlon (NYSE:REV) Trading Up 8.1%

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s share price shot up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.65. 358,969 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 134,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $341.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Revlon by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 94.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 124.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20,880 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Revlon by 208.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Revlon by 184.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares during the period. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

