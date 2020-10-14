RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) traded up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.35 and last traded at $37.26. 14,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 16,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.68% of RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

