RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by 899.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $17.87.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

