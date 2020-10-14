Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Shares Gap Down to $5.22

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.22, but opened at $4.79. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

In other Riverview Bancorp news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 14,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $68,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 105,371 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 60,448 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

