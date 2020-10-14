Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Hits New 12-Month High at $239.55

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $239.55 and last traded at $234.47, with a volume of 50611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities boosted their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.48.

Get Roku alerts:

The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of -207.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.91.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $356.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.17 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.28, for a total transaction of $5,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,616,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,643.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,997 shares of company stock worth $54,118,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Roku by 13.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 9.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,999,000 after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.