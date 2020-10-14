Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 204.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.32. 6,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,960. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.41. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

