Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RUBY has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $399,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $357,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $346,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

