S4 Capital PLC (LON:SFOR) Insider Martin Sorrell Sells 20,900 Shares

S4 Capital PLC (LON:SFOR) insider Martin Sorrell sold 20,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10), for a total value of £81,510 ($106,493.34).

Shares of LON SFOR traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 374 ($4.89). 489,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,311. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 381.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 281.63. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -937.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. S4 Capital PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 103.50 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 423 ($5.53).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

S4 Capital plc engages in the development of digital content and advertising businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia pacific. It designs, develops, and produces digital campaigns, films, and creative and digital content, as well as develops Websites, apps, and other e-commerce platforms for home-grown and international brands.

