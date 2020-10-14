SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.36. SAFE T GRP LTD/S shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 87,186 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $77,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. SAFE T GRP LTD/S had a negative return on equity of 79.15% and a negative net margin of 259.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAFE T GRP LTD/S stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 22.06% of SAFE T GRP LTD/S at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SAFE T GRP LTD/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFET)

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

