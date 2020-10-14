SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Price Down 11.6%

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) dropped 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 809,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 466,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.50.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.30. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 376.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 789.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 242,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 215,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 32.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 39,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 62.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,422 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 75,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 72.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

