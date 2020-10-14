Schlumberger Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 28,465 call options on the company. This is an increase of 80% compared to the average volume of 15,813 call options.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,271.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in Schlumberger by 130.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 59.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 52.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 97.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. HSBC boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.07.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $16.29. 385,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,036,842. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

