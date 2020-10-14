Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Scor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Scor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Scor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scor in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of SCRYY opened at $2.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.16. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 10.37.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.13%. Analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

