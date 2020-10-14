SCRIV NETWORK Hits Market Capitalization of $14,079.84 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Crex24. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $14,079.84 and $40.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

