SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEGXF. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SEGRO presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SEGXF stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $14.46.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

