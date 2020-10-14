Seneca Growth Capital VCT PLC (LON:HYG) to Issue GBX 5 Dividend

Seneca Growth Capital VCT PLC (LON:HYG) declared a dividend on Monday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HYG opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23. Seneca Growth Capital VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 35 ($0.46). The company has a current ratio of 16.58, a quick ratio of 16.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.38.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Company Profile

Hygea vct plc is a venture capital trust. The Company’s objective is to develop a portfolio of unquoted and quoted MedTech companies conforming to the Company’s investment template in order to generate capital growth over the long-term. The Company intends that approximately 80% of the Company’s assets will be invested in qualifying holdings, with the remainder held in cash and money market securities.

