Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.00

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.00 and last traded at $77.66, with a volume of 291691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $58.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 13.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 109,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $5,547,978.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,967.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $71,514.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,358.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 952,943 shares of company stock valued at $55,265,064 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 287.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,143,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 847,901 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 57.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,005,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,530,000 after purchasing an additional 727,621 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the second quarter valued at about $26,404,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 34.3% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,914,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after buying an additional 489,096 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,067,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,042,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

