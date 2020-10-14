Short Interest in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Drops By 87.8%

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the September 15th total of 34,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CZWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,113,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. 3,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

