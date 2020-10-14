Short Interest in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Drops By 95.7%

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electro-Sensors stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.29% of Electro-Sensors at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELSE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. 580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,650. Electro-Sensors has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 million, a P/E ratio of 206.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 0.33%.

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

