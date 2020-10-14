Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Decreases By 90.5%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eltek stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. 5,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. Eltek has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of -2.68.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

