Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Drops By 79.0%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the September 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FTA stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. 44,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,730. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.