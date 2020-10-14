Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Expands By 563.9%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a growth of 563.9% from the September 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 522.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 176.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 247.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.16. 106,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,508. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.54. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $69.71.

