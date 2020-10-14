Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Shares Gap Up to $2.34

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.75. Sigma Labs shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 86,111 shares changing hands.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Sigma Labs in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 296.19% and a negative net margin of 826.84%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sigma Labs, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

